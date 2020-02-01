Shaheen Bagh shooter heard saying: 'Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi'



#WATCH Delhi: Man who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area being taken away from the spot by police. pic.twitter.com/lenDhRcWGD

— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The man who was detained by Delhi Police after he reportedly fired gun shots near Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been on for more than 40 days, could be heard in a video saying, "Humare desh mein aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one but Hindus will rule in this country)".

In the background, someone can be heard saying "look at how corrupted his mindset is", ostensibly referring to the alleged shooter.

According to news agency ANI, the police has taken the alleged shooter into custody. No one has been injured in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.