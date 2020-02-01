App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shaheen Bagh shooter heard saying: 'Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi'

No one has been injured in the incident, news agency PTI reported

Representative image
The man who was detained by Delhi Police after he reportedly fired gun shots near Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been on for more than 40 days, could be heard in a video saying, "Humare desh mein aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one but Hindus will rule in this country)".

In the background, someone can be heard saying "look at how corrupted his mindset is", ostensibly referring to the alleged shooter.

According to news agency ANI, the police has taken the alleged shooter into custody. No one has been injured in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest has been going on. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, PTI reported.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

