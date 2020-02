Shaheen Bagh shooter heard saying: 'Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi'

#WATCH Delhi: Man who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area being taken away from the spot by police. pic.twitter.com/lenDhRcWGD

— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The man who was detained by Delhi Police after he reportedly fired gun shots near Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been on for more than 40 days, could be heard in a video saying, "Humare desh mein aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one but Hindus will rule in this country)".

In the background, someone can be heard saying "look at how corrupted his mindset is", ostensibly referring to the alleged shooter.

According to news agency ANI, the police has taken the alleged shooter into custody. No one has been injured in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him," Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest has been going on. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, PTI reported. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.