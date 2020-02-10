App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shaheen Bagh protests: SC issues notice to Delhi Police, Centre, State govts; says roads can’t be blocked indefinitely

Expressing concern over the ongoing blockade of the arterial Shaheen Bagh-Kalinidi Kunj stretch in New Delhi, SC said that roads cannot be blocked indefinitely

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on February 10, issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police over the ongoing sit-in happening at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Expressing concern over the ongoing blockade of the arterial Shaheen Bagh-Kalinidi Kunj stretch in New Delhi, the Supreme Court said that roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.

“You cannot block a public road. How can you continue protests at common areas? You cannot block the entire city,” the court reportedly observed.

Close

The apex court said that people are entitled to protest and “in the process, there must be some area”.

related news

The top court has posted the matter for February 17.

SC was hearing a batch of petitions against the protests at Shaheen Bagh. It had earlier deferred its judgment the matter in view of the February 8 Delhi election.

For nearly two months now, hundreds of protesters, mostly women have been staging a 24x7 sit-in the Shaheen Bagh area, against CAA and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Legal #Shaheen bagh #Supreme Court

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.