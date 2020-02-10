Shaheen Bagh protests: SC issues notice to Delhi Police, Centre, State govts; says roads can’t be blocked indefinitely

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on February 10, issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police over the ongoing sit-in happening at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Expressing concern over the ongoing blockade of the arterial Shaheen Bagh-Kalinidi Kunj stretch in New Delhi, the Supreme Court said that roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.

“You cannot block a public road. How can you continue protests at common areas? You cannot block the entire city,” the court reportedly observed.

The apex court said that people are entitled to protest and “in the process, there must be some area”.

The top court has posted the matter for February 17.

SC was hearing a batch of petitions against the protests at Shaheen Bagh. It had earlier deferred its judgment the matter in view of the February 8 Delhi election.

For nearly two months now, hundreds of protesters, mostly women have been staging a 24x7 sit-in the Shaheen Bagh area, against CAA and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).