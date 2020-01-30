'Shaheen Bagh khel khatam': Jamia shooter went live on Facebook minutes before incident

The man who, on January 30, opened fire at protesters, who were agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, had gone live on his Facebook page minutes before the shooting.

A student was injured in the firing while the man, who identified himself as 'Rambhakt Gopal' minutes before he was detained by the police, according to reports.

According to news agency ANI, 19-year-old Gopal is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Greater Noida.

Gopal has put multiple Facebook live videos on his page, where he can be seen walking around at the venue of the protest, moments before he opened fire. His page also shows a post, which he put up earlier today, which read, "Shaheen Bagh.... khel khatam (game over)."

The protests against the contentious citizenship act at Shaheen Bagh have been on for more than a month, with leaders, particularly from the BJP, targeting the protesters in their poll speeches ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

According to CNN News18, Gopal was heard saying "Yeh lo azaadi (here's your freedom)" before he fired shots at the demonstrators.



What kind of police force is Amit Shah running? Delhi police is standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors.

Is this what BLP leaders like MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur intended? Creating an armed militia of radicalised youth. #BJPkaGodseRajhttps://t.co/Mumo2dOEhZ — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Congress came down heavily on Delhi Police for "standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors".