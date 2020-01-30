App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Shaheen Bagh khel khatam': Jamia shooter went live on Facebook minutes before incident

Meanwhile, the Congress came down heavily on Delhi Police for "standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The man who, on January 30, opened fire at protesters, who were agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the  Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, had gone live on his Facebook page minutes before the shooting.

A student was injured in the firing while the man, who identified himself as 'Rambhakt Gopal' minutes before he was detained by the police, according to reports.

According to news agency ANI, 19-year-old Gopal is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Greater Noida.

Close

Gopal has put multiple Facebook live videos on his page, where he can be seen walking around at the venue of the protest, moments before he opened fire. His page also shows a post, which he put up earlier today, which read, "Shaheen Bagh.... khel khatam (game over)."

related news

The protests against the contentious citizenship act at Shaheen Bagh have been on for more than a month, with leaders, particularly from the BJP, targeting the protesters in their poll speeches ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

According to CNN News18, Gopal was heard saying "Yeh lo azaadi (here's your freedom)" before he fired shots at the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Congress came down heavily on Delhi Police for "standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors".


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Police #India #Jamia Millia Islamia University

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.