Shahbad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahbad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahbad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shahbad constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Shahbad is an Assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 83.04% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.31% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Krishan Kumar won this seat by a margin of 562 votes, which was 0.46% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 122952 votes.
Anil Dhantori won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3741 votes. INC polled 92796 votes, 33.24% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
