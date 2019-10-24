Shahapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shahapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shahapur is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shahapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.01% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Barora Pandurang Mahadu won this seat by a margin of 5544 votes, which was 3.58% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 154789 votes.Daulat Bhika Daroda won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 12269 votes. SS polled 144141 votes, 40.47% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am