Shahapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahapur is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 65.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.01% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Barora Pandurang Mahadu won this seat by a margin of 5544 votes, which was 3.58% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 154789 votes.