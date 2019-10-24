Shahada Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahada Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahada Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Shahada constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Shahada is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nandurabar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shahada Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.24% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Padvi Udesing Kocharu won this seat by a margin of 719 votes, which was 0.39% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 186619 votes.Valvi Padmakar Vijaysing won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 12587 votes. INC polled 144671 votes, 35.41% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am