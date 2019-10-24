Shahada Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shahada Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahada is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nandurabar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Shahada Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 65.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.24% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Padvi Udesing Kocharu won this seat by a margin of 719 votes, which was 0.39% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 186619 votes.