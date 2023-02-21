 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1000 crore in worldwide gross

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

YRF said "Pathaan" has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.