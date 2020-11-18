PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 04:41 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri list their 20-year-old Delhi home on AirBnb; here's how you can win a stay

The power couple have opened the doors of their nearly two decade old home for the fans through a contest. The winner along with one guest will get to enjoy a one-night stay at Khan's lovely home nestled in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park on Valentine's Day eve (February 13, 2021).

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri have made their home in Delhi available for fans after collaborating with Airbnb.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the news with his fans and revealed that the house has been redesigned by his interior designer wife Gauri Khan for the guests who would rent out this star-studded home.

The power couple has opened the doors of their nearly two-decade-old home for the fans through a contest. The winner along with one guest will get to enjoy a one-night stay at Khan's beautiful home located in the South Delhi neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park on Valentine's Day eve (February 13, 2021).

To stand a chance to win in the contest, all an applicant has to do is fill an application and explain in less than 100 words, what a perfect "Open Arm Welcome" means to them. The question is paying homage to Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open arms pose. To know more details about the contest check out the website linked here.

Sharing a video of the house, Gauri Khan wrote, "Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years, and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with @airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest :)"


First Published on Nov 18, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Airbnb #Delhi #Gauri Khan #Shah Rukh Khan

