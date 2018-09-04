Shah meets party leaders to devise strategy for upcoming state elections

BJP chief Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior Union ministers and party general secretaries to deliberate upon the upcoming polls in four states as well as the 2019 general elections.

The meeting which was held at the party's head office lasted for nearly two hours. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Law Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister J P Nadda were present in the meeting, BJP's national media head Anil Baluni said.

The party's general secretaries -- Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh--were also present.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders discussed at length the need to devise a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The elections are scheduled later this year, Baluni said.

They also discussed about the roadmap for the crucial Lok Sabha elections slated for next year.

Baluni said such meetings would be held in the future as well.

Out of the four states facing polls later this year, the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.