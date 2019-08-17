Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticises Rajnath Singh for his remarks on nuclear weapons

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has criticised as "irresponsible" and "unfortunate" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that India has always adhered to its "no first use” policy on nuclear weapons but “what happens in the future will depend on circumstances”.

Singh's remarks on nuclear weapons came after he visited Pokhran where India carried out the nuclear tests in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

"The substance and timing of Indian defence minister is highly unfortunate and shows India irresponsible and belligerent behaviour," Qureshi said.

"Pakistan will continue to maintain minimum credible deterrence," he said.

The statement of Indian defence ministers showed his "folly", he said.

Qureshi's remarks came amidst tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The UN Security Council took up the issue of Kashmir in informal consultations. Pakistan has claimed it as big success.

The meeting on Kashmir by the Security Council ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Qureshi said the UNSC meeting showed that the people of Kashmir were not alone.