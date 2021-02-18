Shabnam, killer of 7 family members, set to be first woman hanged to death: Report

Representative image

Shabnam, convicted of murdering seven of her family members, might become the first woman to be hanged to death in Independent India.

Preparations for Shabnam's death sentence have already begun at the Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh, News18 reported.

Senior Jail Superintendent Shailendra Kumar Maitreya told the news channel that the date of the hanging has been not fixed yet, adding that it will happen soon after a death warrant is issued.

According to the report, the jail superintendent said executioner Pawan Jallad has inspected the hanging house for women twice. The hanging house was built nearly 150 years ago, but no woman has been executed there since Independence.

Shabnam, who is from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, axed seven members of her family to death in April 2008. After being convicted, the Supreme Court upheld her punishment and the President of India rejected her mercy petition.

According to the report, Ramshri from Lucknow was sentenced to death in April 1998, but it was later commuted to life imprisonment after she gave birth to a child in prison.