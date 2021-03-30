SGPC passes Rs 912 crore budget for FY 2021-22

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. (PC- YouTube)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body on Tuesday passed a Rs 912.59 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22. The approved budget projects a revenue earning of Rs 871.93 crore in 2021-22 with the expenditure expected to exceed the revenue by Rs 40.66 crore.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said just like last year, there was a sharp decline in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the historical gurdwaras are expected to generate a revenue of about Rs 647.25 crore during 2021-22.

Similarly, the revenue from educational institutions this year would be Rs 189.17 crore and the expenditure would be Rs 223.18 crore. Kaur said Rs 14 crore has been earmarked in the budget to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A sum of Rs 27.31 crore has been set aside for 'Gurmat Vidyalayas', she said. The budget meeting was attended by 86 members, including the Golden Temple's head priest Giani Jagtar Singh, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib's jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, and SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The budget was presented by SGPC general secretary Bhagwant Singh Sialka.