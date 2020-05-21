SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response by June 11 to a plea from the Students Federation of India (SFI) seeking to postpone the board exams for classes 10 and 12 till COVID-19 is contained.

SFI, referring to a news report saying the Centre had said the exam centres cannot be set up in containment zones, submitted that it would be difficult for students from containment zones to attend the exams.

Admitting the plea, a special division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice P T Asha directed the state to file its response by June 11.

The petitioner contended that there is every chance that the students would have forgotten the lessons.

"Online classes are not possible or available to every child. The schools should conduct revision classes prior to conducting the examination. Examination should not be conducted hurriedly for the sake of conducting," the petitioner said.

The Higher Education Minister has announced that the exams for the colleges would be conducted only when the pandemic is contained, the petitioner said.

Citing the news report, the petitioner further said that Minister's announcement had left several teachers shocked.

The teachers have said it was possible to set up exam centres in the containment zones, the petitioner contended.

But for teachers and students coming from such zones, additional space for evaluation and exam centres, ensuring social distancing and provision of sanitisers and water facilities for the students and teachers can be a nightmare for the authorities, he submitted.

