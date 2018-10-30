App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sexual harassment complaints made to NCW witness spike this year: Report

NCW is planning to hold consultation to review the provisions and the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The number of cases of sexual harassment at workplace have increased this year as more women have come forward to report such instances. As many as 750 such cases have been reported to the National Commission for Women (NCW) till October, according to a report by The Times of India.

Since 2015, the NCW has received a total of 2,383 complaints. Maximum complaints came from Uttar Pradesh (695) followed by Delhi (352) and Haryana (155).

In 2015, the total number of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace were 522. This moved up to 539 and 570 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. However, the numbers has seen a spike this year, with the complaint count at 752, according to the report.

After actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her during a film shoot, many women have taken to social media to tell their ‘#MeToo’ stories. Since last month, as many as 14 complaints have been reported.

In light of the increasing number of such complaints, NCW is planning to hold consultation in November to review the provisions and the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the report adds.

The NCW had also come out with a dedicated e-mail address to report sexual harassment at workplace after many such complaints were made to the body by women narrating their ordeal under the '#MeToo’ movement on social media.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 11:09 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #MeToo

