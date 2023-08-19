English
    Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Delhi court to hear matter on Aug 26

    BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was granted bail on July 20.

    PTI
    August 19, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
    A Delhi court will resume hearing on August 26 the arguments on whether to frame charges against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged against him by women wrestlers.

    The matter, which was scheduled to be taken up for hearing on Saturday, was adjourned for a week because the judge hearing it was on leave.

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal had on July 20 granted bail to Singh, along with suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

    The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    PTI
    first published: Aug 19, 2023 09:26 pm

