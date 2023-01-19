 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sexual assault cases: Presence of minor victim in bail hearings leaves adverse impact on psyche

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The high court said the psychological impact on a POCSO case victim being present in court during the arguments is grave as there are allegations and accusations doubting the integrity and character of the prosecutrix (survivor) and her family.

Representational image

The presence of a minor victim in court during arguments in a sexual assault case has an adverse impact on her psyche and she should not be traumatised repeatedly by reliving the incident, the Delhi High Court has said while issuing a set of guidelines to reduce the trauma of the survivors of such crimes.

The presence of the prosecutrix victim in court at the time of arguments, according to me, has an adverse impact on the psyche of the prosecutrix. The prosecutrix is forced to be present in court with the accused, who is the same person who has allegedly violated her.

"It was felt that it would be in the interest of the victim that she is not traumatised again and again by reliving the said incident by being present in court proceedings," Justice Jasmeet Singh said in an order on January 11.

During the hearing of an appeal by an accused in a case of sexual assault on a minor girl, the counsel for the man and a representative of the legal services authority pointed out that many victims in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases were being asked to appear physically or virtually in court at the time of hearing bail applications.

This led to a situation where the victims were forced to potentially interact with the accused, the counsel said.