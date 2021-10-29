Sex ratio at birth in Delhi increased from 920 to 933 in 2020: Manish Sisodia

In a statement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the increase in sex ratio is the result of social awareness. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Delhi has seen an increase in the sex ratio at birth from 920 females per thousand males in 2019 to 933 in 2020, the Delhi government has said. The government also said that the infant mortality rate in the national capital declined from 24.19 in 2019 to 20.37 in 2020.

In a statement issued on October 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the increase in sex ratio is the result of social awareness and it is a matter of great pride that society is being educated and is understanding the importance of girls.

"In Delhi, public awareness efforts have also yielded beneficial effects. The birth rate fell from 18.35 per thousand in 2019 to 14.85 per thousand in 2020. In 2020, a number of 3,01,645 births were registered, compared to 3,65,868 in 2019," Sisodia said in the statement.

"The reduction in infant mortality is the result of great changes in health infrastructure and better access to health facilities to all citizens," he said.

According to the annual report of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Delhi government, the sex ratio rate in the city increased to 933 females per thousand males in 2020 as compared to 920 in 2019.

The infant mortality rate in Delhi has also decreased in comparison to 2019, as per the report.

Sisodia, in the statement, also pointed out that the maternal mortality rate in Delhi has decreased. It was 0.55 per 1,000 births in 2019 which fell to 0.54 per 1,000 births in 2020.

The death rate in Delhi has decreased as a result of dramatic changes in the city's health infrastructure and universal access to better health care for all inhabitants. According to the data, the death rate has decreased from 7.29 per thousand in 2019 to 7.03 per thousand in 2020, it added.