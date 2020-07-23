App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sex racketeer Sonu Punjaban gets 24 years jail sentence for forcing minor into prostitution

Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh said education of the trafficked child and her childhood were ruined because of Punjaban and recommended a compensation worth Rs 7 lakh to the victim

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Geeta Arora aka Sonu Punjaban was sentenced to 24 years in jail for trafficking a 12-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution.

The Delhi Court, which pronounced the sentence on July 22, has observed that the 35-year-old woman “has no right to live in a civilised society” and that she has “crossed all limits to be called a woman and deserves the severest punishment provided under the law”.

She had trafficked a minor girl into prostitution after she was kidnapped by Sandeep Bedwal (41) – a co-accused in the case. While Bedwal was sentenced to 20 years in jail and told to pay Rs 65,000 as fine, Arora was fined Rs 64,000.

Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh said education of the trafficked child and her childhood were ruined because of Punjaban and recommended a compensation worth Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

He added that Arora had brutalised the victim and drugged her to make sure she did not resist the exploitation. As per the court order, “Punjaban had forcibly administered drugs to the victim so that she could not resist a customer (man), who would sexually exploit her. She applied chilly powder on the breast of the victim and also put it into her mouth to create fear in her mind that she should act as per her wishes otherwise be ready to face her brutality.”

Arora is a habitual offender, but this is the first time she has been convicted in a case. She has been in police custody for the past two years. The sex racketeer is a single mother and has to look after her 60-year-old mother and HIV-positive brother. She is believed to have ruled the roost in the flesh trade market of the Delhi-NCR region for years.

(With ANI inputs)
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 04:49 pm

