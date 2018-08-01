Sex abuse at Muzaffarpur shelter: Bihar govt bankrolling main accused’s ‘60,000-readership’ newspaper?

Pratah Kamal, the newspaper owned by Brajesh Thakur, received advertisements worth Rs 30 lakh per year from the Bihar government even after printing barely 300 copies, according to an Indian Express report.

Thakur was arrested after 34 girls, in a shelter home run by his NGO, were sexually abused. The newspaper also operated from the same building as the shelter home.

The daily is listed to have a circulation of more than 60,000 by the state’s Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), but when asked by the police, Thakur wasn’t able to justify this number. Police said the newspaper neither had the equipment nor enough employees to print the number of newspapers it claimed.

A newspaper agent who has been selling Hindi and English dailies in north Bihar said none of his customers subscribed to Pratah Kamal and it wasn't sold at any newspaper stand either.

IPRD stopped giving advertisements to the paper after the case was registered. An IPRD official said advertisements are awarded on the basis of circulation numbers which is ratified by the Directorate of Audio Visual Publicity.

“Since Pratah Kamal was a Muzaffarpur-based newspaper, it had been getting advertisements related to government schemes in north Bihar,” the official said.

IPRD still owes the daily Rs 1.97 lakh for advertisements published in April.

Thakur used to be an accredited journalist and also a member of the press accreditation committee for three terms.

“We have already cancelled the accreditation of Brajesh Thakur. As for advertisement figures, we do not keep record of cumulative advertisement amount figures,” Ravi Bhushan Sahay, deputy director for advertisement at IPRD, said.