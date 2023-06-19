Severe Heatwave Warning Across India | Dozens Die Due To Sweltering Heat In UP, Bihar
As the country is struggling with the ongoing heatwave, at least 96 people died in the past two days in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Nearly 300 patients have been admitted in the last three days in the Ballia district hospital.
In Uttar Pradesh, 54 deaths were reported from the Ballia district near Lucknow. According to the authorities, most of the victims were aged over 60 and suffered from pre-existing health issues, which probably worsened due to the extreme heat. The symptoms mostly seen are breathing problems, heart-related issues, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.
