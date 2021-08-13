Several single-use plastic products to be banned from July next year; check details

The Ministry of Environment has notified the plastic waste management rules on August 13. The new amendments place a ban on certain single-use plastic products, which will kick into gear from July 11, 2022.

These are the products that can no longer be used from July next year:

-earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration.

-plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films used for sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers.

Apart from this, the government has also come up with a way to reduce the amount of littering caused due to lightweight plastic bags. Effective September 30 this year, the thickness of plastic carry bags has been increased from 50 microns to 75 microns, and to 125 microns with effect from December 31, 2022.

Also Read: Over 34 lakh tonnes of plastic waste generated in FY 2019-20: Govt

Plastic packaging waste, which is not covered under the phase-out of identified single-use plastic items, shall be collected and managed in an environmentally sustainable way by producers, importers, and brand owners as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

For effective implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility, the guidelines for it are being brought out and have been given legal force through Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, the ministry said in a statement.

On July 19, the Ministry of Environment informed Rajya Sabha that over 34 lakh tonnes of plastic waste were generated in the financial year 2019-2020, an increase of more than 10 lakh tonnes compared to 2017-18.