Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Several roads in Delhi to be closed for public on August 17 for Vajpayee's funeral

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here at 4 pm today.

Several roads in the national capital will be closed for the public today in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, the Delhi Traffic Police said today.  Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here at 4 pm today.

Some of the roads that will be closed from 8 am today are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.

DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.

The body of the BJP veteran is kept at his official residence at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg. BJP chief Amit Shah said people can pay their homage to the departed leader at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am today.

The body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am, he told reporters outside the late leader's residence.

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at 4 pm, Shah said.

Vajpayee (93) passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this evening after a prolonged illness.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 08:34 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #Politics

