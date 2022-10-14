 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Several nations approaching us for setting up IITs in their countries: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
Oct 14, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

The minister said India's experiment with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is earning global recognition.

Dharmendra Pradhan | Source: Reuters

Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," he said.

The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair at IIT-Delhi being collectively organised by 23 IITs.

