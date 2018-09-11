45 killed as bus falls into valley in Telangana; CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus plunged into a valley after it skidded off a road, several passengers dead and 20 others injured in Jagtial district, officials said Tuesday.

Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased, a CMO release said.

He also asked officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. The accident occurred when the bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley, the officials said.

Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus. Sindhu Sharma, SP Jagtial told news agency ANI that "45 people have died so far. The injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is underway."

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the accident, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh be provided to the families of the deceased.