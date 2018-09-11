App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

45 killed as bus falls into valley in Telangana; CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased, a CMO release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus plunged into a valley after it skidded off a road, several passengers dead and 20 others injured in Jagtial district, officials said Tuesday.

Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased, a CMO release said.

He also asked officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. The accident occurred when the bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley, the officials said.

Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus. Sindhu Sharma, SP Jagtial told news agency ANI that "45 people have died so far. The injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is underway."

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the accident, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh be provided to the families of the deceased.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Telangana

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.