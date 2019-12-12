Several flights from Kolkata to Northeast cancelled

Not all but some private operators have cancelled their flights to Assam and other northeastern states since Thursday morning, a senior official of Kolkata airport said.
Several private airlines have cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states on Thursday in the wake of anti-CAB protests, officials said.
Not all but some private operators have cancelled their flights to Assam and other northeastern states since Thursday morning, a senior official of Kolkata airport said.
"We can't just give the details of the flights as of now. But several flights have been cancelled," the official said.
Guwahati, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday evening while the Army was called in at four places of the state.
Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the CAB.People defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the CAB as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.