you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Several flights from Kolkata to Northeast cancelled

Not all but some private operators have cancelled their flights to Assam and other northeastern states since Thursday morning, a senior official of Kolkata airport said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Several private airlines have cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states on Thursday in the wake of anti-CAB protests, officials said.



"We can't just give the details of the flights as of now. But several flights have been cancelled," the official said.

Guwahati, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday evening while the Army was called in at four places of the state.

Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the CAB.

People defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the CAB as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:45 am

