Several flights from Kolkata to Northeast cancelled

Several private airlines have cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states on Thursday in the wake of anti-CAB protests, officials said.

Not all but some private operators have cancelled their flights to Assam and other northeastern states since Thursday morning, a senior official of Kolkata airport said.

"We can't just give the details of the flights as of now. But several flights have been cancelled," the official said.

Guwahati, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday evening while the Army was called in at four places of the state.

Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the CAB.