Several countries for Muslims, not one for Hindus: Nitin Gadkari on Citizenship Act protests

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has justified the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, saying that the law is a necessity as no country in the world is specifically for the Hindus.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was present at a News18 event, where he said that the opposition was trying to mislead people over the new citizenship law.

“There is no country in the world for the Hindus. Earlier Nepal was one Hindu nation but now there is not a single Hindu nation…so where will the Hindus, Sikhs go? For Muslims there are several Muslim nations where they can get citizenship…opposition is trying to mislead the people,” said Gadkari.

The minister also defended the government against charges that it was biased against the Muslim community. “We are not against any Muslim citizens of our nation. Some political parties are creating fear among minorities. I assure you that our government is against discrimination politics,” the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

According to the CAA, those who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after having faced religious persecution in their native country will not be treated as illegal immigrants but would be eligible for Indian citizenship. However, it will be applicable only to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities.