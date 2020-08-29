Several areas in MP, UP hit by floods; water level of Yamuna in Delhi expected to recede

Several areas in Madhya Pradesh were inundated following torrential rains in the state, while in Uttar Pradesh as many as 792 villages in 16 districts were affected by floods on Saturday. In Odisha, 44 of the Hirakud Dam's 64 sluice gates have been opened since Friday due to heavy rainfall in the Mahanadi's catchment areas in Chhattisgarh.

The country has received the highest rainfall in the month of August in the last 44 years, according to data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a red alert forecasting more extremely heavy rains in many areas of Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, the Yamuna was flowing precariously close to the warning mark in the morning, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said.

"The water level was recorded at 204.23 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 10 am. It was 204.41 metres at 5 pm on Friday and 203.77 metres at 10 am on Thursday," an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.

Water was being released into the Yamuna at the rate of 7.173 cusec at 8 am from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

The flow rate was 13,871 cusec cusec at 4 pm on Friday, the maximum in the last 24 hours.

"The flow rate has remained between 10,000 cusec to 25,000 cusec over the last two days, which is not very high," the official said.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litre per second.

The water discharged from the barrage — which provides drinking water to Delhi — normally takes two-three days to reach the national capital.

The water level rose on Friday due to rains in Delhi and neighbouring areas, the official said.

The East Delhi district administration has deployed 24 boats, each with two divers, to monitor the situation.

In Madhya Pradesh, torrential rains over the last two days triggered flooding in several districts, including Hoshangabad, where the army and the NDRF were roped in to rescue people from inundated areas.

Sehore and Chhindwara districts also continued to be lashed by heavy rains.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of the inundated areas of Hoshangabad and Sehore districts and the hailstorm-hit parts along the Narmada river for one-and-a-half hours on Saturday, according to officials.

Hoshangabad received 208 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday. In the same period, the famous hill station of Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district and Chhindwara received 228 mm and 142 mm downpour respectively, the IMD said.

Due to flooding, several people reportedly got stranded at different places, especially in Hoshangbad and Sehore districts.

Hoshangabad divisional commissioner Rajnish Shrivastava said that the army has been called in to help the district administration to effectively deal with the flood situation.

"Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached and started helping Hoshangabad district administration. Several rivers are in spate in the districts and the sluice gates of several dams have been opened to release water, officials said.

The IMD issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places of Chhindwara, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh and Shajapur districts.

Heavy downpour in the Mahanadi's upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh, forced authorities to open 44 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam in neighbouring Odisha.

Forty-four of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam, built across the Mahanadi near Sambalpur in Odisha, have been opened to discharge excess water

"While 40 sluice gates of the dam were opened on Friday, four more gates were opened on Saturday morning following the huge flow of water into the reservoir," Hirakud Dam authorities said.

The water level at Hirakud Dam rose to 626.65 feet as against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, a senior official said. "Excess water is being discharged from the reservoir due to the huge inflow and rise in water level," he said.

Chief Engineer of Water Resources department, Jyotirmaya Rath said after heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Thursday, over 8.99 lakh cusec water is now entering the Hirakud reservoir while 7.28 lakh cusec is being discharged through 44 sluice gates of the dam.

However, the flood situation caused by rivers like Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Brahmani, Baitarani and Jalaka is gradually easing as the water level has started receding, he said.

Heavy rains battered several parts of Chhattisgarh over the last two days, creating a flood-like situation in some areas of at least four districts and causing rivers, including the Mahanadi, to flow above the danger mark.

Nearly 12,000 houses in various districts of the state were partially or completely damaged due to the incessant rainfall and thousands of people were shifted to relief camps, according to officials.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a meeting on Friday night with all district collectors and Superintendents of Police through video-conferencing to assess the situation and take stock of relief measures being undertaken in flooded areas, a public relations department official said on Saturday.

In Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall occurred at some places, the Meteorological department said.

The flood-affected districts in the state are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Khiri, Mau, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur.

According to the office of the relief commissioner, of 792 villages hit by the deluge, 437 villages are completely flooded.

IMD data shows that the country received its highest rainfall in the month of August in the last 44 years.

Until August 28, the month recorded a 25-per cent surplus rainfall. It has also surpassed the previous highest rainfall in August, which was recorded in 1983. In that year, August had recorded a 23.8-per cent excess rainfall.

The IMD data shows that in August 1976, the country had recorded a 28.4-per cent excess rainfall.

The country has so far recorded nine-per cent more rainfall than normal.