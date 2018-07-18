Seven new members take oath in RS

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra were among the seven new members of Rajya Sabha who took oath of office today.

Along with them, former BJP lawmaker Ram Shakal took the oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Consitution when the House met on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Sinha, Mansingh, Mohapatra and Shakal were last week nominated to the Upper House.

Mansingh, who is among the foremost Indian classical dancers and performs Bharatnatyam and Odissi, took oath in Hindi, while internationally renowed authority on stone carving and architect, Mohapatra, took oath in Odia.

RSS ideologue Sinha, who is the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based think tank India Policy Foundation, and Shakal took oath in Hindi.

Also taking oath were three newly elected members from Kerala - CPI(M) leader and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (Mani).

The newly elected members after taking oath went up to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who warmly welcomed them. They then greeted the senior leaders present in the House including BJP president Amit Shah.

Members thumped desks to welcome the newly elected members.