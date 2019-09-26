App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pune rains: Seven killed in rain-related incidents; schools, colleges closed today

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune witnessed flooding after heavy showers on September 25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

At least seven people were killed in separate incidents after heavy rainfall led to flooding and wall collapse in various areas of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune witnessed flooding after heavy showers on September 25.

School and colleges will remain closed in the city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil of Pune district on September 26.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents on September 25 night in the Arneshwar area. The areas was flooded after heavy downpour, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise told news agency PTI.

A person was found dead in a flooded locality in Sahakar Nagar. Another body was found in a car that was washed away near Sinhgad road.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #monsoon #pune #Weather

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.