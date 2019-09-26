Pune rains: Seven killed in rain-related incidents; schools, colleges closed today

At least seven people were killed in separate incidents after heavy rainfall led to flooding and wall collapse in various areas of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune witnessed flooding after heavy showers on September 25.

School and colleges will remain closed in the city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil of Pune district on September 26.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents on September 25 night in the Arneshwar area. The areas was flooded after heavy downpour, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise told news agency PTI.