App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seven gets life imprisonment for killing 2 men that led to Muzaffarnagar riots

The court said that 80 percent of the fine will go to the family of the two men who were killed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Seven persons were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by a court here for killing two men, which is believed to have triggered the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 in Uttar Pradesh. Additional District and Sessions Judge Himashu Bhatnagar also imposed a fine of Rs 21,20,000 on each of the seven accused -- Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal -- for killing Gaurav and Sachin on August 27, 2013 and rioting.

The court said that 80 percent of the fine will go to the family of the two men who were killed.

This is the first case out of total 57 in which the seven men were found guilty, district prosecution counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

The court had convicted the accused on Wednesday.

related news

According to the First Information Report, the two youths of Kawal village under Jansath police station area were battered to death by three of the five men.

The two other accused, Afzal and Iqbal, however, were later summoned by the court under provisions of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code when the evidence of their complicity in the killings emerged during the trial.

The court convicted the seven after examining 10 prosecution witnesses and six in their defence.

As per official figures, given by prosecution counsel Sharma, over 6,000 cases were lodged following the 2013 riots and 1,480 accused were arrested for their alleged roles in the riots, in which over 60 people were killed.

A special investigation team, which probed the cases, have filed charge sheets in 175 cases.

Fifty-six of them involving 430 accused resulted in acquittal.

The state government has withdrawn some cases.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Muzaffarnagar riots #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.