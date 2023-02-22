 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven flights cancelled in Northeast due to poor visibility

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

The flights from Guwahati to Tezu and Tezu to Guwahati were cancelled due to low visibility, mainly over Guwahati sky, the official told PTI.

At least seven flights were cancelled across the Northeast on Wednesday due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

"The Tezu-Imphal flight was cancelled due to poor visibility. All these three flights are operated by FlyBig airlines," he said.

Due to bad weather, Tezpur-Guwahati and Guwahati-Tezpur services by Pawan Hans were cancelled, the official said.