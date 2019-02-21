Seven farmer suicides in Madhya Pradesh since Congress govt came to power

Seven farmer suicides were reported in Madhya Pradesh since the regime change last December, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister for Farmers Welfare Sachin Yadav said seven farmers have ended life in the state since December 11, when the assembly election results were announced.

In his reply, the minister also stated that indebtedness was not the reason for any of the seven suicides.

The Congress ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the November 2018 elections. The new government announced a loan waiver for farmers on the very first day in the office. BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang had asked a question about two farmer suicides in Khandwa and Shajapur districts.

Jawan Singh (42), resident of Astaria village in Khandwa who committed suicide, was a habitual drinker and had had a dispute with the wife over money, the reply said.

Premnarayan (65), resident of Sukliya in Shajapur district, committed suicide allegedly because another man in the village was harassing his wife, it said.

Premanarayan also owed Rs 1.75 lakh to financial institutions, but no debt recovery notice had been served to him, it added.