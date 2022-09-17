English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Seven decades after their extinction, India releases eight cheetahs into the wild

    The Cheetahs were brought from Namibia in a special cargo flight Boeing -717. After landing in Gwalior, they were flown in a helicopter to Kuno. Around 12 more Cheetahs are expected to arrive later from South Africa later.

    Vanita Srivastava
    September 17, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @OfficeofSSC)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @OfficeofSSC)

    More than seven decades after their extinction, India on Saturday released Cheetahs, the world’s fastest land mammals in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his 72nd birthday, released the 8 Cheetahs—3 male and 5 females into an enclosure that will serve as their quarantine for more than a month.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other officials were also present

    The Cheetahs were brought from Namibia in a special cargo flight Boeing -717. After landing in Gwalior, they were flown in a helicopter to Kuno. Around 12 more Cheetahs are expected to arrive later from South Africa later.

    “Project Cheetah is our endeavor towards environment and wildlife conservation. The tourists, however, have to wait for a few months to see the cheetahs in Kuno. At the moment they are guests in the region and have to first acclimatize themselves,” Modi said after releasing the Cheetahs.

    Close

    While wildlife experts have lauded this world’s first inter-continental Cheetah translocation project, some have expressed their apprehensions because of conflicts with other animals like leopards and tigers. The shifting had to be delayed because of the presence of leopards.

     
    Vanita Srivastava
    Tags: #Kuno National Park #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Project Cheetah
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 04:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.