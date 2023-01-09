 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven central bodies to help tackle Joshimath crisis, PMO focuses on shifting people

Jan 09, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) will assist the state government in forming a strategy and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will help design the pre-fabricated houses for the rescued people.

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

To tackle the Joshimath crisis, clear tasks have been given to a team of experts from seven central institutions after a top-level review by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The top priority is to shift people from dangerous areas over a stretch of 350 metres in Joshimath to safe locations, including making pre-fabricated houses for these people, according to a report by News18.com.

Identifying the source of the leakage of water in the city is another priority, the report said. For this, the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) has been called. Water erupted from the ground last week and is believed to be linked to cracks appearing on the ground and various buildings in Joshimath.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will assess the soil strength in Joshimath. They have taken samples of the leaking water from various locations, the report said.