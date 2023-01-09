Seven central bodies to help tackle Joshimath crisis, PMO focuses on shifting people

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

To tackle the Joshimath crisis, clear tasks have been given to a team of experts from seven central institutions after a top-level review by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The top priority is to shift people from dangerous areas over a stretch of 350 metres in Joshimath to safe locations, including making pre-fabricated houses for these people, according to a report by News18.com.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) will assist the state government in forming a strategy and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will help design the pre-fabricated houses for the rescued people.

Identifying the source of the leakage of water in the city is another priority, the report said. For this, the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) has been called. Water erupted from the ground last week and is believed to be linked to cracks appearing on the ground and various buildings in Joshimath.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will assess the soil strength in Joshimath. They have taken samples of the leaking water from various locations, the report said.

“All seven institutions should work closely with the state of Uttarakhand in the spirit of whole of government approach, a clear time-bound reconstruction plan must be prepared, continuous seismic monitoring must be done and a risk sensitive urban development plan for Joshimath should also be developed,” the PMO said in a statement.

Continuous seismic monitoring will be done by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), which may set up sensors for the same and also conduct a geo-physical study. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will also work in this direction in Joshimath.

The review meeting was attended by the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority, besides the chief secretary and the DGP of the state through video-conferencing. District officials of Joshimath also attended the meeting.

The Uttarakhand chief secretary said state and district officials with the support of central experts have assessed the situation on the ground and informed that a strip of land with a width of around 350 meters is affected, the PMO noted.

Residents have been kept in the loop and their cooperation sought. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Joshimath on January 7 to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

Secretary Border Management and Members of NDMA will visit Joshimath on January 9 to assess the situation.

