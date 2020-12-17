Seven branches of Chinese Communist Party have India connection: Report

Representative image

At least seven branches of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have an India connection and at least one party member was hired by the Indian consulate in Shanghai using services of a Chinese state-owned recruitment agency, The Indian Express reported, citing a leaked data set.

The data set was shared by a source with an international consortium of journalists. These seven branches include a total of 91 party members.

The person hired by the Indian consulate was among many hired by 30 foreign consulates in China. They were recruited using services of China’s state-owned Foreign Agency Service Department.

The newspaper did not reveal the person’s details citing privacy concerns but said the local Chinese served in the Indian consulate in Shanghai for three years from mid-2014 to mid-2017.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the data set.

A questionnaire sent to the Consulate General of India in Shanghai and to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson did not elicit a response, The Indian Express said.

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not respond to newspaper's queries regarding the links of these branch committees to India and services of FASD in providing human resources to foreign consulates.

“The members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) — numbering over 90 million—are all ordinary human beings who serve the people with their hearts and souls. Is there really anything to be afraid of them? It is ridiculous and wantonly smearing to treat more than 90 million CPC members as ‘espionage’,” the embassy said in a statement.

The major data leak, containing official records like party position, birth date, national ID number and ethnicity of nearly two million alleged members of the CPC living and working across the world, was reported on December 14.

The data leak obtained by The Australian newspaper revealed how the alleged CPC members are employed with some of the world’s biggest corporations in the areas of defence, banks and pharmaceuticals, including those manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

Among the companies identified as having alleged CPC members as their employees are Boeing and Volkswagen, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and financial institutions including ANZ and HSBC, according to reports.

The leak exposed details of 1.95 million CPC members after being extracted from a Shanghai server by whistleblowers.

An investigation by The Australian found that at least 10 foreign consulates in Shanghai have CPC members employed as senior political and government affairs specialists, clerks, economic advisers and executive assistants.

It was also revealed that 79,000 branches, many inside companies, universities and even government agencies. It has been alleged that the ruling CPC infiltrated the Australian, British and the United States consulates in Shanghai, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade using a Chinese government agency, the Shanghai FASD, to hire local staff.