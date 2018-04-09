Cauvery row: Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan observe silent protest; seeks ban on IPL matches in Chennai

Joining the ongoing state-wide protests, demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, actors Kamal Hassan and Vijay, along with other actors and film personalities, participated in a silent protest.

The Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), Film Employees' Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Distributors' Association had announced that the silent protest would be held in Valluvar Kottam area.

Top actors, including SIAA president and actor Nasser, Film Producers' Council president and actor Vishal, actors Dhanush and Sathyaraj, directors Shankar and Vikraman and actor-director S A Chandrasekar also participated in the protest.

The silent protest was also for demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, against which the locals have been staging agitations, citing health reasons.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests over the CMB issue, with ruling AIADMK staging a hunger strike, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on April 3, condemning the Centre for not setting it up.

The DMK-led opposition parties' state-wide bandh, demanding an early establishment of the CMB to ensure water for farmers as per the Supreme Court order, was held on April 5.

In its February 16 judgement, the apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.

The apex court granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award.

Following the verdict, Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up the CWMB and CWRC to ensure it received its due share of water from the inter-state river.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth came out in support of protesters demanding a ban on Indian Premier League matches in Chennai. Rajinikanth said it was embarrassing to hold cricket matches at a time like this.

He said the Chennai team ought to fight for the people. He said: "If not then at least acknowledge the fight of the people of Tamil Nadu. Our team should wear a black band. Those who go for the match can also wear a black band."