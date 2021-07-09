MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Set up separate pediatric wards at all hospitals to deal with third wave: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Reviewing the state's preparedness in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Dhami said all these arrangements should be in place by the end of July.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image source: @pushkardhami (Twitter)

Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image source: @pushkardhami (Twitter)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said there should be separate pediatric wards at all district hospitals, CHCs and PHCs besides adequate oxygen, ICUs and ventilators in the state to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Reviewing the state's preparedness in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Dhami said all these arrangements should be in place by the end of July.

Maximum vaccination and increased testing are a must to build a protective mechanism against COVID-19, he said.

The CM also asked officials to pay heed to the maintenance of medical equipment and tools provided to the state under the PM CARES Fund and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions from companies.

Apprising the Chief Minister on the status of arrangements, Health Secretary Amit Negi said there is enough oxygen in the state and it ranks fifth in the country in terms of vaccination. Apart from doctors, paramedics have also been trained to deal with COVID cases, he added.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #pediatric wards #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uttarakhand
first published: Jul 9, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.