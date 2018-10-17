App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Set up intellectual property centres, innovation labs: UGC tells universities

Setting up entrepreneurship cells and adding entrepreneurship into the curriculum are the other activities prescribed by UGC.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and higher educational institutions to set up 'Intellectual Property centres' and 'Innovation labs' to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

"The start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country have appreciably applied their creativity to address social issues.

"However, it is further needed that a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship must be promoted as there is is no dearth of grassroots level innovations in the country and efforts must be made to facilitate their growth," the UGC said in a letter to universities.

Setting up Intellectual Property Centres at universities, establishing innovation labs, setting up entrepreneurship cells and adding entrepreneurship into the curriculum are among the activities prescribed by UGC.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:34 pm

