App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Set up an office in India before starting payments service, Centre tells WhatsApp

WhatsApp has said they are indeed setting up a team in India and have already starting looking for people to hire

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to set up an office in India and hire employees to get permission to start payments service in the country.

“Our point to them was that you want to start payments service for 220 million people, but you cannot do it by remote control,” a senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

The government communicated this message in a meeting called earlier this month in the wake of lynchings due to rumours spread via the app, according to an Economic Times report.

In the same meeting, IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney had told the company’s delegation to prioritise curb of fake news over the payment service.

related news

There is also an indication that RBI’s advice will be sought by the government regarding payments services operating remotely.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has said they are indeed setting up a team in India and they have already starting looking for people to hire.

The Facebook-owned company was allowed to start testing the payment service in February by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The beta app has almost 1 million users, and is supported by the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 10:24 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.