Services briefly affected on Violet Line of Delhi Metro

Services were briefly hit this morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag at the Central Secretariat Metro Station, officials said. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

"There was some OHE (overhead electricity line) issue at Central Secretariat around 6:30 am and services were very briefly affected, for about 15 minutes," the official said.

"The issue was rectified and services are running normal," he said.

On July 10, services were affected for nearly an hour on the Violet Line due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations.

Central Secretariat station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli-Huda City Centre), and is used by many office-goers.