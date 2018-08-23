App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Services briefly affected on Blue Line, Red Line due to technical snag

Services were also affected on the Red Line too, which connects Dilshad Garden to Rithala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Services were briefly affected this morning on two corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the Red Line on which a train had to be removed from service after it faced technical issues, an official said.

"On Dwarka Noida City Centre line (Line 3), there was some problem with doors of a train at the Pragati Maidan station at 7.28 am which led to minor bunching of trains following it, on the Up line (going towards Dwarka)," he said.

Services were also affected on the Red Line too, which connects Dilshad Garden to Rithala.

"On the Red Line, a train could not get the target speed at the Seelampur station at 8.30 am and had to be moved till the Shahdara station at a restricted speed. And, it was then removed from service at 8.38 am. This led to bunching of trains on the Up line (going towards Dilshad Garden)," the official said.

As of now, services on both lines are normal, he added.

On August 21, services were affected for nearly 30 minutes on the Blue Line due to a technical snag in a train, which was later removed from service.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.