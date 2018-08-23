Services briefly affected on Blue Line, Red Line due to technical snag

Services were briefly affected this morning on two corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the Red Line on which a train had to be removed from service after it faced technical issues, an official said.

"On Dwarka Noida City Centre line (Line 3), there was some problem with doors of a train at the Pragati Maidan station at 7.28 am which led to minor bunching of trains following it, on the Up line (going towards Dwarka)," he said.

Services were also affected on the Red Line too, which connects Dilshad Garden to Rithala.

"On the Red Line, a train could not get the target speed at the Seelampur station at 8.30 am and had to be moved till the Shahdara station at a restricted speed. And, it was then removed from service at 8.38 am. This led to bunching of trains on the Up line (going towards Dilshad Garden)," the official said.

As of now, services on both lines are normal, he added.

On August 21, services were affected for nearly 30 minutes on the Blue Line due to a technical snag in a train, which was later removed from service.