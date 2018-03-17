App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Services, agri key to make India USD 5 trn economy: Prabhu

The Commerce Ministry today said the country can become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next seven to eight years with the major contribution by services, industries and agricultural sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Commerce Ministry today said the country can become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next seven to eight years with the major contribution by services, industries and agricultural sector.

It said that of the USD 5 trillion figure, services sector could contribute about USD 3 trillion, while industries and agricultural sectors could account for USD 1 trillion each.

This was discussed during the first meeting of the Working Group on making India a USD 5 trillion economy yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who pointed out that the present USD 2.6 trillion Indian economy will become a USD 5 trillion in due course. "The key was the timeline within which it will be achieved. The objective of constituting the Working Group was to chart out this timeline, along with suitable strategies to achieve the same," the ministry said in a statement.

related news

It was decided to set up smaller groups to work out the sectoral targets and the roadmap ahead, it said.

It added that the key points highlighted in the meeting include that India has the largest population of millennials and it was crucial to fulfil their aspirations by creating appropriate physical and social infrastructure.

Several tier-II cities need to be created to make growth more inclusive.

"Growth of GDP will come from four items -- Government expenditure, Private Expenditure, Investment and Exports, " it said adding Strategies under each need to be carried out on the ground.

Greater private investment in infrastructure and asset recycling by moving towards private ownership of assets like ports, airports, bus operations needs to be encouraged, it said adding the growth needs to come from the Indian States and further below from the districts too?

It was emphasised in the meeting on the need to strengthen institutions including the regulatory framework. "There needs to be rationalisation of laws that allow sensible regulations, transparency and fairness," it said.

tags #Economy

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC