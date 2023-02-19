 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Serum Institute to establish CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in T'gana

Feb 19, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The centre “Dr Cyrus Poonawalla Center of Excellence for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness” will be located at the Indian Institute of Public Health, a release said.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday announced that it would set up a 'Centre of Excellence' for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness here.

The CoE is being set up for providing the community a centralised location for information, resources, and support during times of public health emergencies.

The centre will serve as a hub for public health education, outreach, and response efforts during outbreak of infectious diseases, it said.