Serum Institute seeks DCGI nod to manufacture Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

As per a PTI report, the Pune-based vaccine maker, which also produces Covishield, has also sought approval for test analysis and examination.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

"The Serum Institute of India (SII) put up an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday seeking permission to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India," a source told PTI.

The SII had earlier told the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June, while it is also manufacturing the Novavax vaccine, the regulatory clearance for which is awaited from the United States.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the DCGI in April. A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Sputnik V vaccine requires specialised handling and storage, required to be kept at a temperature of -20 C.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of Sputnik V in India.