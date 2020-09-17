Sero-survey conducted in September finds COVID-19 antibodies in nearly 33% of Delhi's population

The initial analysis of a serological survey conducted in Delhi revealed that nearly 33 percent of the population in the national capital has now developed antibodies against COVID-19.

This means, 66 lakh of the two crore people of Delhi were infected with the novel coronavirus and they now carry antibodies (IgG) against the disease after their successful recovery, reported The Times of India.

About 17,000 representative samples were taken in the third such survey from all 11 districts and tested for antibodies against the virus, said the report. The survey was conducted between September 1 and 7.

More than half of the samples over half the samples had been analysed, said the report citing sources.

The percentage of antibodies prevalence could increase slightly in the final report. The final finding of this survey is expected to be officially announced next week, said the report.

The second survey, conducted between August 1 and August 7 in the city, had showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the national capital had developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2. As many as 15,000 people from different age groups had participated in the survey -- around 25 percent of them below 18 years, 50 percent between 18 and 50 years, and the rest aged above 50 years.

The percentage was up from 23.4 percent in the first serological study that was conducted from June end to early July.

Scientists and experts at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) had led the technical team of all three surveys in the national capital.