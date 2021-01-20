Seriously! Gujarat to rename Dragon Fruit as it looks like lotus

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and clarified that there was nothing political about it. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Gujarat government has decided to rename the Dragon Fruit. As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence it shall be renamed as 'Kamalam', Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

The CM said that the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and clarified that there was nothing political about it.

Rupani was interacting with the media during the launch of the Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission on January 19.



Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that the government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit to 'Kamalam'.

According to Rupani, even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn't sound appropriate, reported IANS.

“The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there's nothing political about it," Rupani was quoted as saying.

Rupani further said that the fruit has long since been grown as a form of cactus in the country. "Nobody has to be alarmed by the word Kamalam," Rupani added.

It should be noted that the lotus is the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a ruling party in the state.