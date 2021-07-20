'Serious doubts about transparency': Calcutta HC judge rebukes assignment of case to new bench

Justice Bhattacharyya had on July 16 directed the central project coordinator to show cause in writing as to why criminal contempt proceedings should not be drawn up against the High Court Administration including the Registrar General (RG) over disruptions in virtual court hearings.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court on July 18 strongly objected to Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal's decision to delist a case from him and list it before a Division Bench.

Calling the Acting Chief Justice, the "master of roster", Bhattacharyya passed expressed reservations about the way case was assigned to a division bench.

In an order on July 19, Justice Bhattacharyya said that at no point in time, he was ever contacted by the Bindal or the "Acting Chief Justice through His Lordship's Secretary or OSD (Officer on Special Duty) seeking either my consent or at least having the courtesy to inform me about such assignment."

This, he said, negates his judicial order in an administrative capacity.

"I have serious doubts about the transparency of the system of dispensation of justice in our court in view of the above chain of events," Justice Bhattacharyya said in the order.

Justice Bhattacharyya had on July 16 directed the central project coordinator to show cause in writing as to why criminal contempt proceedings should not be drawn up against the High Court Administration including the Registrar General (RG) over disruptions in virtual court hearings.

The case in question pertains to one where Bhattacharyya slammed connectivity issues during virtual hearings at Calcutta High Court.

"I felt it most indecent that, without showing the minimum courtesy of contacting me directly, the matter was sought to be assigned before some other Bench," the judge said in his order.

He said that the power of assignment springing from the "Master of Roster" concept "confines the Chief Justice's administrative power to assign specific Benches for taking up specific types of matters, which cannot be exercised at the whims of the RG (registrar general) or even the Acting Chief Justice."

The power of the master of roster has to be exercised in conformity with the rules framed by the Court, the order stated.

The matter was assigned to a division bench comprising justices Harish Tandon and Subhasis Dasgupta, which directed that it be listed for hearing after a fortnight.

In his July 16 order, Justice Bhattacharyya had observed that despite "tall talks" about achievements of virtual hearing facilities and restricting hearing of litigations entirely to virtual hearings, it is unfortunate that the court is unable to provide the minimum virtual services and connectivity in order to ensure that justice is rendered appropriately.

"I personally feel guilty, as a part of this Court, since disruption and interference in the functioning of Courts, in whatever form, might amount to criminal contempt," he had said.

"Sitting in court and playing dumb charades during virtual hearings with the advocates, due to major disruptions in virtual services, has become a joke by now and does not tantamount to adjudication of matters but is a mere circus on the show before the public," his order had stated.

(With inputs from PTI)