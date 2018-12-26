App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seqrite detects over 2.6 cr cyberthreats targeting Indian firms during Jul-Sept

The enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies found that ransomware, exploits/bugs, adware, and infectors remained popular attack tools for cyber criminals, but threat related to cryptojacking increased.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cyber security firm Seqrite said it has detected over 2.6 crore threats targeting Indian companies between July and September, translating to 2.8 lakh threats a day.

"Seqrite detected more than 2.6 crore threats targeting Indian enterprises during the three-month period -- translating to a per day detection rate of over 2.8 lakhs threats," the company said in a statement.

The enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies found that ransomware, exploits/bugs, adware, and infectors remained popular attack tools for cyber criminals, but threat related to cryptojacking increased.

"Seqrite detected over 24,000 cryptojacking hits on a daily basis during third quarter of 2018, underlining the growing popularity of this relatively new threat," the statement said.

Seqrite quarterly threat report mapped that IT/IT-enabled services firms faced the most number of threats, with over 40 percent of the threats targeting the industry.

Other key sectors such as manufacturing (17.88 percent), education (12.56 percent), and hospitality (9.17 percent) were also deemed to be at risk, the report said..

"Growing inter-connectivity has demolished traditional security perimeters. Every endpoint, every node, every device connected to enterprise networks has become a point of entry for attackers looking to steal invaluable information and disrupt business operations.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 06:33 pm

tags #Companies #India #Technology

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.