you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

The officials said public transport was off the roads, but private cars and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas of the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the second consecutive day on February 28 due to a two-day strike called by separatists to protest the NIA raids at residences of several leaders in connection with investigation into terror funding through hawala channels in the valley.

Most of the shops and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, most petrol pumps were open and witnessed huge rush of customers as the fuel supply to the valley was restored on February 27 night, they said.

The officials said public transport was off the roads, but private cars and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas of the city.

Similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley, they said.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an umbrella coalition of separatist outfits, called for complete two-day shutdown from February 27 against Tuesday's NIA raids on separatists and threats to tinker with Article 35-A which is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:34 am

tags #India #NIA

